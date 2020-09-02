Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.76 and last traded at $175.96. Approximately 3,148,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 911,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.97.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,855,620 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

