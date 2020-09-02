Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $228.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.50.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,855,620 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

