QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $284,533.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.42 or 0.05744616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036803 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00049800 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

