Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.33% of Quantum worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QMCO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $9,624,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 34,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $185,954.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $65,991.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,226 shares of company stock valued at $286,356. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Quantum Corp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

