Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $343.28 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $343.28 million and approximately $467.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00030480 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005799 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,712,516 coins and its circulating supply is 96,993,096 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Exrates, Upbit, HBUS, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinExchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Allcoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, EXX, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, BCEX, ABCC, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Liquid, Bittrex, Coinone, Crex24, Coinnest, LBank, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Livecoin, Coindeal, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, BitForex, Liqui, BigONE, Iquant and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

