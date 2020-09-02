QASH Trading Up 1.3% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $264,724.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, EXX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00210248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.24 or 0.01616858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00180138 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00173717 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.