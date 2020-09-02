Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

WSM opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,078,970 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.