Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.56.

DOL stock opened at C$51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.59. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

