PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $207,053.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

