Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,393 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,885,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after buying an additional 849,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

POR opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

