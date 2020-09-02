Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,511 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.