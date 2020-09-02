Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,361 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

NYSE COO opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.12.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

