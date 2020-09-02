PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.74 on Friday. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

