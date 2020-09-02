PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 753.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.