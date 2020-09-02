Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $63,161.20 in Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $63,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pra Group stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 80,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

