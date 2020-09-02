Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

