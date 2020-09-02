PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

