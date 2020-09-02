Piper Sandler Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $396.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.42.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $391.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

