PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

