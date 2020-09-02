PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.
Several analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.10.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
