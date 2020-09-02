Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the July 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.
Shares of PFMT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 4,255,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
