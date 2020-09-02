Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 274,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $329.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

