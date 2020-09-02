Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 195.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 45.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

PBA stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

