Patient Home Monitoring Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Monday, August 31st. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PTQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

CVE PTQ opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of 127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

