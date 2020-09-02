Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.84

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 3010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.01.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $1,034,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,800 shares of company stock worth $6,188,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Palomar by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

