PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

