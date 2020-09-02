Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 1,369.0% from the July 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.