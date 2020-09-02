Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 1,369.0% from the July 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

