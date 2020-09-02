Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OSIIF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

