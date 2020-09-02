Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.87

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 357936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -59.29.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

