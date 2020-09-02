Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 30,900 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,064,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oragenics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

