Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 30,900 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.
