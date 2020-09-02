ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ONEOK by 129.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 1,127,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 838,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of OKE opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

