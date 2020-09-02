OmiseGO Market Capitalization Achieves $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Radar Relay, TDAX and ZB.COM. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001129 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, DDEX, Bit-Z, Koinex, HitBTC, Ovis, C2CX, Cryptopia, ABCC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Mercatox, Coinrail, BitBay, OKEx, Bittrex, Iquant, BitForex, IDEX, Tidex, Exmo, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Bitbns, IDCM, CoinBene, CoinEx, FCoin, Upbit, Braziliex, Livecoin, Coinsuper, TDAX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Coinone, Huobi, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger, IDAX, B2BX, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, Crex24, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Coinnest, COSS, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, AirSwap, Zebpay, Neraex, Poloniex, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, BitMart, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

