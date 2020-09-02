Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the July 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OYIEF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

