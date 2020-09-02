NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NVR by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,318.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,888.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,351.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

