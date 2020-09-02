NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.40. NV Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 35,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

In other news, Director John E. Watson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$96,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,384,472.09. Also, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$175,000.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

