Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.89. Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions accounts for 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascribe Capital LLC owned approximately 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

