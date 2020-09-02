NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.38. NRG Metals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,333 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.