NPCoin Market Cap Tops $4.03 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $3,491.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

