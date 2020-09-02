Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $26.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $689,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

