NIC Inc. (EGOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

NIC has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIC to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGOV shares. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

