NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. NEXT/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

