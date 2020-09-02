NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.03-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.65 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NPTN stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.27. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

