NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.65 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $330.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

