Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $530.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.