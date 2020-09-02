Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.94.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Navient by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 279,723 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,338,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 331,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 287,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 409,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

