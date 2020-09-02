National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

