Multi-collateral DAI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

