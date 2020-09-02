Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $297.12

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.12 and last traded at $296.29, with a volume of 11419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $9,138,678 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after buying an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.