Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.55 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $2,611.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00795543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.