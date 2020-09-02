Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $101.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

