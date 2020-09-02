Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 370.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 599,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 150,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,954.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $639,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $389,611,535.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 817,541 shares of company stock valued at $56,738,085. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

